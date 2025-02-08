Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 21,441 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 864.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 777,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 697,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $86.81 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

