Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SGC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,185.92. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

