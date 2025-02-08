Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.910-1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.8 billion-$36.8 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 23,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

