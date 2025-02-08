Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 72,270,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 73,943,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.