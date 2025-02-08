Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
