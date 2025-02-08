Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $747.70 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $608.16 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.8 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

