Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.