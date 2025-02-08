TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 278 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $914.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,027.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

