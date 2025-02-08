TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 278 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $914.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,027.76.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
