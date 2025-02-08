TFG Advisers LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

