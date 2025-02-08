TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,475,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,683,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,428 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

