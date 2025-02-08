TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.25. 9,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

TH International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TH International

TH International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

