The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,175,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,614,000 after buying an additional 445,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after acquiring an additional 493,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

