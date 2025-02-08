The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Director Buys $19,813.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.13 per share, with a total value of $19,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $19,813. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $200.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.