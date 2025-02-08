The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.54 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.15). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 163,775 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

