TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 750,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 428,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

