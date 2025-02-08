Tobam Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Allstate were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 709,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after buying an additional 1,111,748 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

ALL opened at $190.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

