Top Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Walmart, MGO Global, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Post, Regal Rexnord, and GameStop are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the electronic commerce sector, including online retailers, payment processors, and technology providers that facilitate online transactions. These stocks represent investments in businesses involved in selling goods and services online, targeting the growing trend of consumer shopping and transactions conducted over the internet. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $101.97. 6,643,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,913,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $819.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of NASDAQ MGOL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 606,874,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,458,301. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 7.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 1,490,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded down $11.09 on Friday, reaching $1,034.24. 70,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,066.89. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

NYSE POST traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. 633,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. 377,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,090,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.

