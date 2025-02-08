Top Gold Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, Coca-Cola, Vale, Newmont, and General Mills are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks are considered a way for investors to gain exposure to the gold industry and potentially benefit from fluctuations in the price of gold. Investing in gold stocks can offer the opportunity for capital appreciation, dividend income, and portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 13,642,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,176,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $55.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 13,181,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,505,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 18,665,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,973,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

GIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 3,176,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

Read More