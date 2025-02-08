Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – February 05th

Rigetti Computing, EnLink Midstream, Oklo, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and FMC are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be in the middle range in terms of size and are often characterized by a balance of growth potential and stability, making them a popular choice for investors seeking a blend of growth and risk mitigation in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 106,124,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,026,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,560,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,421,873. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,809,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,388,813. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Shares of FMC traded down $17.73 on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. 20,668,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

