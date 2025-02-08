Top Nuclear Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Oklo, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy sector, including companies that are engaged in various aspects of the nuclear fuel cycle, such as uranium mining, processing, and power generation. Investors may choose to invest in nuclear stocks as a way to gain exposure to the potential growth and profitability of the nuclear energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,204,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,700,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.29. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

