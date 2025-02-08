Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $8.98. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 25,278 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,866.66. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $371,591.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,880.72. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,214 shares of company stock valued at $679,106 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

