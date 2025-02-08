Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires Shares of 510 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $582.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.03 and a 200-day moving average of $513.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $3,333,485. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.