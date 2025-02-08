Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 30.6% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 30.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 170,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 94,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

