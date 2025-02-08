Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 35.4% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 35.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 258,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 130,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 35.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

