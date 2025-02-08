Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

