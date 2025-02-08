UBS Group Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $325.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $374.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $283.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $272.69 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

