uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Down 9.7 %

uniQure stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.