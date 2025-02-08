Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 19.6 %

Shares of ULH opened at $34.53 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $908.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Logistics

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.