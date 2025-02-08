Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VXF stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.