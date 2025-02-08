Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.29 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 266674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

