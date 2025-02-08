Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $725,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

