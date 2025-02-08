Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

