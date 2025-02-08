Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.80. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

