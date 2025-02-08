Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 3798994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Trading Up 0.4 %

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.