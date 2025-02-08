Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56.92 ($0.71). 91,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 317,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.71).

Vertu Motors Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.63. The company has a market cap of £168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

