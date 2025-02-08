Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

