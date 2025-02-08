Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that develop, produce, market, and distribute video games for consoles, computers, and mobile devices. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the growing popularity and profitability of the gaming industry. These stocks can be influenced by a variety of factors, such as game releases, industry trends, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $25.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.77. 6,796,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $212.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $101.17. 12,439,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.29. 5,754,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. 2,463,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $168.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $212.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.81. 419,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,875. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

FNKO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 821,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,413. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $756.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Featured Articles