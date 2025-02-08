Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 389319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).
The firm has a market cap of £18.01 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.33.
The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.
