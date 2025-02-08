Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.95 ($94.79) and traded as high as €95.02 ($97.96). Volkswagen shares last traded at €93.38 ($96.27), with a volume of 1,203,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €89.78 and a 200-day moving average of €91.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

