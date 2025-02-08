WH Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,902. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.
WH Group Company Profile
