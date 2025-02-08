WH Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,902. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

