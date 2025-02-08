Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.51 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 367 ($4.55). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.76), with a volume of 30,791 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £343.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,021.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.51.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

