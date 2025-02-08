Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 2,629 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

