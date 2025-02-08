Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $621.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.91.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

