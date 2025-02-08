Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $444.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.81. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

