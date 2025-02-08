Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,499 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

