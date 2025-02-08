Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.