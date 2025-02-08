Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 535.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 441.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 548.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

