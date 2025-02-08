Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

