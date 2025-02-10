Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

