Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

